Southwest Air (LUV) Breaks Through Resistance at $29.54

Shares of Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) opened today above their pivot of $29.55 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $29.54. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $29.78 and $30.01.

There is potential upside of 133.1% for shares of Southwest Air based on a current price of $29.15 and an average consensus analyst price target of $67.94. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.09 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.76.

Over the past year, Southwest Air has traded in a range of $28.80 to $58.83 and is now at $29.15, 1% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.

