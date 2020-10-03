Southwest Air Falls 1.58% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.51 to a high of $45.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.72 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southwest Air have traded between the current low of $42.51 and a high of $58.83 and are now at $42.68. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

