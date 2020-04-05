Southwest Air Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (LUV)

The price of Southwest Air shares has slipped to $26.98 (a 7.7% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 18.3 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 17.6 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Southwest Air and will alert subscribers who have LUV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Southwest Airhas traded in a range of $26.50 to $58.83 and are now at $27.59. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.1% lower and 6.88% lower over the past week, respectively.