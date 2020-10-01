Southern Copper Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.23%

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.28 to a high of $42.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.29 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southern Copper have traded between a low of $29.39 and a high of $43.35 and are now at $42.76, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

