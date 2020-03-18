Southern Co (SO) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $55.86

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) opened today above their pivot of $53.20 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $55.86. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $57.28 and $61.36 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Southern Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.33 and a high of $71.10 and are now at $54.44, 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is currently priced 12.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $47.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $60.93 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $65.65.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Southern Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Southern Co in search of a potential trend change.