Southern Co (SO) Breaks Through Support at $56.92

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $57.23 today and has reached the first level of support at $56.92. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $55.96 and $54.69 will be of interest.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is currently priced 15.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $47.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $60.78 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $63.37.

Over the past year, Southern Co has traded in a range of $41.96 to $71.10 and is now at $56.03, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

