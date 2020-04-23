Southern Co (SO) Breaks Through Resistance at $57.19

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) opened today above their pivot of $56.74 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $57.19. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $57.94 and $59.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southern Co have traded between a low of $41.96 and a high of $71.10 and are now at $57.09, which is 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Based on a current price of $57.09, Southern Co is currently 16.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $47.44. Southern Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $59.03 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $60.78.

