Southern Co Rises 1.26% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.71 to a high of $64.02. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.81 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Southern Co has traded in a range of $44.18 to $64.26 and is now at $64.37, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

