Southern Co is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SO , ETR , POR , AEP , DUK )

We looked at the Electric Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) ranks first with a gain of 16.69%; Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR ) ranks second with a gain of 14.85%; and Portland General (NYSE:POR ) ranks third with a gain of 13.03%.

American Electri (NYSE:AEP ) follows with a gain of 12.97% and Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.30%.

