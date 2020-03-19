South Jersey Ind Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.92%

South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.70 to a high of $27.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.32 on volume of 718,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of South Jersey Ind have traded between a low of $21.01 and a high of $34.48 and are now at $27.10, which is 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of South Jersey Ind on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.43. Since that call, shares of South Jersey Ind have fallen 12.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.