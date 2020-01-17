Sotheby'S has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (BID, SCI, SERV, CSV, HRB)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sotheby'S ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 17.3%. Service Corp Int is next with a projected earnings growth of 17.6%. Servicemaster Gl ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 21.0%.

Carriage Service follows with a projected earnings growth of 32.4%, and H&R Block Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 39.5%.

