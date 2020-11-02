MySmarTrend
Sotheby'S is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (BID, WTW, SERV, CSV, SCI)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Sotheby'S ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,284.8%. Following is Weight Watchers with a sales growth of 1,219.1%. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a sales growth of 604.5%.

Carriage Service follows with a sales growth of 400.4%, and Service Corp Int rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 210.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weight Watchers on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.65. Since that call, shares of Weight Watchers have fallen 58.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Ticker(s): WTW SERV CSV SCI

