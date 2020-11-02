Sotheby'S is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (BID, WTW, SERV, CSV, SCI)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Sotheby'S ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,284.8%. Following is Weight Watchers with a sales growth of 1,219.1%. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a sales growth of 604.5%.
Carriage Service follows with a sales growth of 400.4%, and Service Corp Int rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 210.8%.
