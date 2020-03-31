Sonoco Products has the Best Relative Performance in the Paper Packaging Industry (SON , AVY , SEE , WRK , GPK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Paper Packaging industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON ) ranks first with a gain of 10.63%; Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY ) ranks second with a gain of 4.45%; and Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE ) ranks third with a gain of 4.09%.

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK ) follows with a gain of 3.98% and Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.45%.

