Sonoco Products is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (SON, SEE, BMS, AVY, PKG)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Sonoco Products ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Sealed Air Corp is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Bemis Co ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Avery Dennison follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Packaging Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sonoco Products and will alert subscribers who have SON in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.