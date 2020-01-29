Sonic Automoti-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.64%

Sonic Automoti-A (NYSE:SAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.17 to a high of $31.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $31.17 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sonic Automoti-A have traded between a low of $13.70 and a high of $35.41 and are now at $31.69, which is 131% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.