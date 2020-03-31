Sonic Automoti-A has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Automotive Retail Industry (SAH, GPI, AZO, CRMT, ORLY)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.

Sonic Automoti-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 139.2%. Following is Group 1 Automoti with a sales growth of 216.9%. Autozone Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 237.9%.

America'S Car-Ma follows with a sales growth of 269.1%, and O'Reilly Automot rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 447.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in O'Reilly Automot. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of O'Reilly Automot in search of a potential trend change.