Sonic Automoti-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Automotive Retail Industry (SAH , AAP , ORLY , AZO , AN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Automotive Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Sonic Automoti-A (NYSE:SAH ) ranks first with a gain of 4.41%; Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP ) ranks second with a loss of 0.50%; and O'Reilly Automot (:ORLY ) ranks third with a loss of 0.77%.

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO ) follows with a loss of 1.07% and Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.54%.

