Snap-On Inc has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Industrial Machinery Industry (SNA, PH, HY, SWK, ITW)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Snap-On Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.17. Following is Parker Hannifin with a FCF per share of $8.24. Hyster-Yale ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.52.
Stanley Black & follows with a FCF per share of $6.52, and Illinois Tool Wo rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $6.12.
