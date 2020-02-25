Snap-On Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry (SNA , GGG , PNR , IEX , XYL )
We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA ) ranks first with a loss of 0.61%; Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG ) ranks second with a loss of 1.44%; and Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR ) ranks third with a loss of 2.18%.
Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX ) follows with a loss of 2.26% and Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.36%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Snap-On Inc and will alert subscribers who have SNA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: relative performance snap-on inc graco inc pentair plc idex corp xylem inc