Snap-On Inc Falls 3.10% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.01 to a high of $165.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $159.80 on volume of 288,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Snap-On Inc has traded in a range of $143.12 to $174.00 and is now at $160.56, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.12% higher over the past week, respectively.