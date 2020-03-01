Snap-On Inc Falls 1.82% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $165.27 to a high of $167.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $167.87 on volume of 98,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Snap-On Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $174.00 and a 52-week low of $141.50 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $165.68 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.43% higher over the past week, respectively.

