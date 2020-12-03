Snap-On Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (SNA)

Shares of Snap-On Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 0.1% to $129.38. Today's volume of 599,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 481,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Snap-On Inc on January 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $164.63. Since that call, shares of Snap-On Inc have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Snap-On Inchas traded in a range of $122.07 to $174.00 and are now at $129.38. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 1.33% lower over the past week, respectively.