Smith (A.O.)Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Building Products Industry (AOS , LII , JCI , ALLE , TREX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Building Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS ) ranks first with a gain of 0.94%; Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII ) ranks second with a loss of 1.07%; and Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI ) ranks third with a loss of 1.35%.

Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE ) follows with a loss of 1.49% and Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.53%.

