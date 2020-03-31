Smith (A.O.)Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Building Products Industry (AOS , ALLE , TREX , FBHS , OC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Building Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS ) ranks first with a gain of 4.75%; Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE ) ranks second with a gain of 3.70%; and Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX ) ranks third with a gain of 2.79%.

Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS ) follows with a gain of 2.46% and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.44%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Allegion Plc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $126.45. Since that call, shares of Allegion Plc have fallen 27.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.