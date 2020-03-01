Smith (A.O.)Corp Falls 1.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.75 to a high of $47.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.51 on volume of 182,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Smith (A.O.)Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.38 and a high of $56.66 and are now at $46.83, 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

