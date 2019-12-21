Smith (A.O.)Corp is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (AOS, TREX, AMWD, CBPX, AWI)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Smith (A.O.)Corp ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 621.4%. Trex Co Inc is next with a EPS growth of 993.2%. Amer Woodmark Co ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,937.7%.
Continental Buil follows with a EPS growth of 2,054.4%, and Armstrong World rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,393.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Continental Buil on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Continental Buil have risen 37.7%. We continue to monitor Continental Buil for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest eps growth smith (a.o.)corp trex co inc amer woodmark co continental buil armstrong world