Smith (A.O.)Corp is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AOS , BLDR , JCI , ALLE , MAS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Building Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS ) ranks first with a gain of 2.69%; Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR ) ranks second with a gain of 2.45%; and Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.76%.

Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE ) follows with a gain of 1.68% and Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.58%.

