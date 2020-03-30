SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Zimmer Biomet Ho After 1.52% Loss

Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.58 to a high of $95.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $92.08 on volume of 472,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Zimmer Biomet Ho. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Zimmer Biomet Ho in search of a potential trend change.

Zimmer Biomet Ho share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $161.11 and a 52-week low of $74.37 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $93.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.