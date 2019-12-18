SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Xpo Logistics In After 2.88% Loss

Xpo Logistics In (NYSE:XPO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.04 to a high of $81.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $82.07 on volume of 94,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Xpo Logistics In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $86.47 and a 52-week low of $45.73 and are now trading 74% above that low price at $79.53 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Xpo Logistics In on October 14th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $74.20. Since that recommendation, shares of Xpo Logistics In have risen 10.4%. We continue to monitor XPO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.