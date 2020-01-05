SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Xilinx Inc After 4.19% Loss

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.70 to a high of $86.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.84 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xilinx Inc have traded between a low of $67.68 and a high of $133.00 and are now at $83.31, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Xilinx Inc and will alert subscribers who have XLNX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.