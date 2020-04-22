SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wr Berkley Corp After 1.57% Loss

Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.33 to a high of $54.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.18 on volume of 136,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wr Berkley Corp have traded between a low of $43.05 and a high of $79.92 and are now at $52.51, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

