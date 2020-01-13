SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wpx Energy After 2.29% Loss

Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.89 to a high of $13.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.16 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wpx Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.79 and a high of $15.32 and are now at $13.04, 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wpx Energy on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Wpx Energy have risen 22.5%. We continue to monitor WPX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.