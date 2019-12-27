SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of World Wrestlin-A After 1.00% Loss

World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.19 to a high of $65.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $64.28 on volume of 118,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

World Wrestlin-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.45 and a 52-week low of $52.69 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $64.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

