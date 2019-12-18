SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of World Acceptance After 2.03% Loss

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.41 to a high of $91.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $88.92 on volume of 85,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of World Acceptance on November 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $104.41. Since that call, shares of World Acceptance have fallen 15.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of World Acceptance have traded between a low of $42.01 and a high of $96.78 and are now at $86.06, which is 105% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.8% lower over the past week, respectively.