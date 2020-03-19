SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Woodward Inc After 1.05% Loss

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.42 to a high of $55.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.08 on volume of 311,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Woodward Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $51.42 and a high of $129.06 and are now at $54.97. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.63% lower and 2.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Woodward Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $118.40. Since that call, shares of Woodward Inc have fallen 53.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.