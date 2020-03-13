SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Williams-Sonoma After 3.06% Loss

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.19 to a high of $46.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.37 on volume of 599,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Williams-Sonoma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.00 and the current low of $41.19 and are currently at $41.31 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.