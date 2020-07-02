SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Whiting Petroleu After 4.82% Loss

Whiting Petroleu (NYSE:WLL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.06 to a high of $4.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.15 on volume of 5.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Whiting Petroleu has traded in a range of $4.15 to $30.94 and is now at $4.20, 1% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 4.1%.

