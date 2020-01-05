SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co After 15.27% Loss

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.40 to a high of $19.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 15.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.92 on volume of 6.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Weyerhaeuser Co have traded between a low of $13.10 and a high of $31.58 and are now at $18.61, which is 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.