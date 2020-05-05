MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Westrock Co After 13.20% Loss

Written on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 12:48pm
By Nick Russo

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.09 to a high of $28.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.81 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Westrock Co has traded in a range of $21.50 to $44.39 and is now at $26.31, 22% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Westrock Co and will alert subscribers who have WRK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders westrock co

Ticker(s): WRK

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.