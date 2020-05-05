SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Westrock Co After 13.20% Loss

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.09 to a high of $28.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.81 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Westrock Co has traded in a range of $21.50 to $44.39 and is now at $26.31, 22% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

