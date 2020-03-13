SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of West Pharmaceut After 4.43% Loss

West Pharmaceut (NYSE:WST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $136.27 to a high of $147.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $136.65 on volume of 254,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, West Pharmaceut has traded in a range of $101.81 to $176.66 and is now at $136.44, 34% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for West Pharmaceut and will alert subscribers who have WST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.