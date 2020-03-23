SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wells Fargo & Co After 3.20% Loss

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.16 to a high of $26.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.18 on volume of 14.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have traded between the current low of $25.16 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $25.65. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 5.52% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wells Fargo & Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.00. Since that call, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have fallen 47.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.