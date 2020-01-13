SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wells Fargo & Co After 1.24% Loss

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.07 to a high of $52.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.48 on volume of 9.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wells Fargo & Co on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.01. Since that recommendation, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor WFC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Wells Fargo & Co has traded in a range of $43.34 to $54.75 and is now at $51.92, 20% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.