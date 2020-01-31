SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wayfair Inc- A After 5.56% Loss

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.26 to a high of $103.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $102.11 on volume of 811,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wayfair Inc- A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $78.61 and a high of $173.72 and are now at $97.30, 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.