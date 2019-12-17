SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wayfair Inc- A After 2.71% Loss

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.10 to a high of $87.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.13 on volume of 562,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wayfair Inc- A on October 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $104.51. Since that call, shares of Wayfair Inc- A have fallen 16.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Wayfair Inc- A has traded in a range of $78.59 to $173.72 and is now at $84.58, 8% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.