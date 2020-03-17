SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wayfair Inc- A After 1.01% Loss

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.83 to a high of $31.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.51 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wayfair Inc- A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $24.83 and a high of $173.72 and are now at $30.15. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.