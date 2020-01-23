SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Walt Disney Co After 1.90% Loss

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $141.40 to a high of $143.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.01 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Walt Disney Co on November 8th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $138.50. Since that recommendation, shares of Walt Disney Co have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor DIS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Walt Disney Co has traded in a range of $107.32 to $153.41 and is now at $141.84, 32% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.