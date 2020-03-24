SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wal-Mart Stores After 1.64% Loss

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $111.31 to a high of $117.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $111.89 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wal-Mart Stores. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wal-Mart Stores in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Wal-Mart Stores share prices have been bracketed by a low of $96.53 and a high of $128.08 and are now at $112.40, 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.