SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wal-Mart Stores After 1.13% Loss

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.51 to a high of $116.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $115.52 on volume of 813,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wal-Mart Stores and will alert subscribers who have WMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Wal-Mart Stores has traded in a range of $93.11 to $125.38 and is now at $115.26, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.