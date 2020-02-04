SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wabtec Corp After 2.06% Loss

Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.15 to a high of $46.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.32 on volume of 912,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wabtec Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.54. Since that call, shares of Wabtec Corp have fallen 38.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wabtec Corp have traded between a low of $35.07 and a high of $81.75 and are now at $45.44, which is 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.8% lower over the past week, respectively.