SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Vulcan Materials After 1.54% Loss

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $143.51 to a high of $143.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $146.06 on volume of 309,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Vulcan Materials share prices have been bracketed by a low of $103.47 and a high of $152.49 and are now at $141.92, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

